Counterfeit cigarettes hidden in secret Gloucester compartment
Counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes worth £11,000 were hidden in a hydraulically-operated hiding place beneath the floor of a shop.
Sirwan Hussain pleaded guilty at Gloucester Crown Court to various offences related to the possession and supply of cigarettes and tobacco.
Police and trading standards officers raided a shop in the city's Eastgate Street in 2017.
Hussain, 37, of Damier Road, Coventry, was sentenced to 18 months in jail.
09 May 2019
