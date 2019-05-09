Video

Counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes worth £11,000 were hidden in a hydraulically-operated hiding place beneath the floor of a shop.

Sirwan Hussain pleaded guilty at Gloucester Crown Court to various offences related to the possession and supply of cigarettes and tobacco.

Police and trading standards officers raided a shop in the city's Eastgate Street in 2017.

Hussain, 37, of Damier Road, Coventry, was sentenced to 18 months in jail.