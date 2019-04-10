'Big Cat' spotted in Cotswolds
'Beast of Broadwell' filmed in village

A big cat, dubbed the "beast of Broadwell", has been spotted and filmed in the Cotswolds.

The creature was spotted prowling though the village, near Stow-on-the-Wold, on Monday by Kerry Hogg and filmed by Ed Simpson.

Mr Simpson said he was "flabbergasted" by the size of the animal - the second spotted in England in a matter of days.

