'Beast of Broadwell' filmed in village

A big cat, dubbed the "beast of Broadwell", has been spotted and filmed in the Cotswolds.
The creature was spotted prowling though the village, near Stow-on-the-Wold, on Monday by Kerry Hogg and filmed by Ed Simpson.
Mr Simpson said he was "flabbergasted" by the size of the animal - the second spotted in England in a matter of days.
10 Apr 2019
