Mystery skeleton's face reconstructed
Detectives, who want to identify a man whose body was found near Cirencester last year, have issued a facial reconstruction in the hope that somebody will recognise him.
The skeleton was discovered by workmen, in woodland just off the A419 in May 2018.
Experts used a photograph of the skull to build an image of what he might have looked like.
10 Apr 2019
