Video

John Myatt from Gloucester is heading off to Russia to take part in the International Ice Swimming Championships.

He's part of the British team, and has been acclimatizing by swimming in a lake at the Cotswold Water Park and by sitting in baths of ice.

During the competition in Murmansk next weekend he will have to swim one kilometre in water just above freezing.

He said: "It is painful. When you get down below five degrees that's when you really start getting the pain in your hands and fingers."