Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'First job has given me independence'
James Tombs, who has a learning disability, got his first-ever paid job at the age of 35.
Since he began working at Specsavers in Cheltenham his life has been transformed.
He enjoys his work and says it has given him independence.
It's "like having another family", he said.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-47536761/first-job-has-given-me-independenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window