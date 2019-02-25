Video

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is often seen in the skies over the UK, celebrating and commemorating public and military events.

But did you know a small family firm in Gloucestershire plays a huge part in keeping the vintage aircraft flying?

Retro Track & Air near Dursley specialises in refurbishing engines for the aging aeroplanes.

Its owner, Peter Watts, says Memorial Flight flypasts "make the hair on your neck stand up".