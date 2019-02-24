'Why I forgive Fred and Rosemary West'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Why I forgive Fred and Rosemary West for murdering my sister'

The sister of one of Fred and Rosemary West's victims has described how she has forgiven the murderers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Feb 2019