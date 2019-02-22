'I have forgiven my sister's murderers'

Video

The remains of Marian Partington's sister, Lucy, were found in the cellar of Fred and Rosemary West's house 25 years ago.

She had been missing for more than 20 years.

Marian has spent her life reflecting and coming to terms with what happened.

Now, she tells her story, and explains how, even after the horror of what Lucy endured at the hands of the Wests, she found herself able to forgive them for what they did.

