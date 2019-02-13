Media player
Climate change protesters halt council budget meeting
Climate change protesters halted a council meeting after they held a mock trial in the council chamber.
Members of Extinction Rebellion asked Gloucestershire County Council if it would allocate 10% of its budget to fund "climate emergency action".
When members declined they "charged" the authority with "criminal negligence" before another protester, dressed as a judge, found them "guilty".
The council said it had a "really good track record" on climate change.
13 Feb 2019
