Military families talk openly about loss and grief
Hundreds of military families have lost loved ones in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. But who helps those families left behind?
Winston's Wish is one such charity where they can talk openly about how they cope with grief and loss
You can watch more about this on Inside Out West on BBC One West at 7.30pm on Monday or for seven days after on the iPlayer.
09 Feb 2019
