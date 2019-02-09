Media player
Deaf triathlete aims to compete in Japan 2020 Deaflympics
A deaf triathlete is hoping to compete at the European Championships in the Netherlands this year.
Oliver Pritchard, from Gloucestershire, wants to secure a GB spot in the 2020 Deaflympics in Japan.
He is also aiming to raise awareness for deaf athletes and deafness in sport and encourage other children not to feel put off by sport if they have a health condition.
09 Feb 2019
