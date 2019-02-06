Testing a new lifeboat before launch
Video

Severn Area Rescue's new lifeboat tested before launch

A new lifeboat has been built for the Severn Area Rescue Association at Sharpness in Gloucestershire to replace its current one, which is showing signs of age.

However, before its official launch later this month, the new £200,000 vessel had to be put through extensive safety testing in Plymouth.

  • 06 Feb 2019
