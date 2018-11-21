How do you dry out a mansion house?
Video

The National Trust is reopening a Tudor house which was badly damaged during the Beast from the East storm.

Newark Park in Gloucestershire, which was built in the 1500s, suffered extensive damage when a water pipe burst in March.

The Trust has spent the past seven months repairing the extensive damage and the house will be fully open in spring next year.

