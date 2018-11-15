Children flee school bus that caught fire

Video

School children were evacuated to safety on Wednesday after their bus caught fire near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.

The Cotswold Green 128 bus caught alight at about 16:00 GMT in Cirencester Road, as it took children from Deer Park School to Nailsworth.

No children were injured. All of the passengers and the bus driver were able to get off the bus.

A Cotswold Green spokesman said: "We are very grateful for the unbelievably quick response from the fire service and the calmness of our driver in such challenging circumstances. We are also thankful to the members of the public who stopped to assist."

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

Video courtesy of Imogen Gazzard.