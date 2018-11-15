What's behind the mirror
Trading Standards make cigarette find in Cheltenham shop

Some £1,700 of counterfeit cigarettes have been found hidden behind a mirror in a Cheltenham shop.

Trading Standards say the discovery was made after a team made a test purchase of cigarettes at the store.

They later found the shopkeeper had attached the mirror using magnets and found 215 packs of cigarettes and 91 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco behind it.

