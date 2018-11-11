Video

Poet JPDL has written and performed a rap which will form part of the Remembrance Day centenary events in Cheltenham.

A 15-minute film, consisting of "strong, thought-provoking" scenes from the First World War, as well as the poet's performance, will be projected on to the town's Grade II listed Municipal Offices on Sunday evening.

The historical building forms the backdrop to Cheltenham's War Memorial.

Evenlode Productions worked in partnership with JPDL, the Everyman Theatre and Cheltenham Borough Council on the project, which will run continuously between 17:00 and 20:00 BST.

Video and subtitling by Evenlode Films.