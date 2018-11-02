Hoppi the goose
Lame goose Hoppi pushed around in 'chariot'

Hoppi the goose hatched with a deformity and is unable to walk so is now pushed around in a pram by his owners.

He is now fully grown they take him on trips out from his Gloucestershire home saying he is now "a member of the family".

They said when he hatched he was "yellow, fluffy and charming" so they kept him.

