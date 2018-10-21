Bomb squad carry out controlled explosion

Video

A controlled explosion has been carried out by bomb squad officers on a suspected mortar bomb device in Tewkesbury.

Officers were called to Lower Lode Lane near the River Severn in the town at 09:10 BST.

A report said a suspected mortar or rifle grenade had been pulled out of the waterway.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and the package was made safe at about 12:30.

Gloucestershire Police said cordons are now in the process of being lifted.

Video courtesy of Mike Cannon.