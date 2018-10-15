Selfies help blind woman do make-up

Media player
Ines Higgins is registered blind and has learned how to do her own make-up.
Ines Higgins is registered blind and has learned how to do her own make-up.
She structures her make-up box to make sure she knows where everything is, using different shaped products to differentiate between colours.
Mrs Higgins, from Cheltenham, also keeps things minimalist, and sends selfies to trustworthy friends to make sure she looks good before leaving the house.
15 Oct 2018
