Forensic trainees go inside the 'murder house'
Ever wondered how police learn to examine a complicated crime scene?
Students at the University of Gloucestershire have been finding just that out in a specially-set up "murder house".
Forensic scientist Dr Jane Monckton Smith shows students "old fashioned" ways for helping solve the puzzle of what happened.
11 Oct 2018
