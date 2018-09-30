Video

Elaine Morman is a freeminer, meaning she has the right to extract coal and iron from personal plots in Gloucestershire's Forest of Dean.

In 2010, Elaine fought a sex discrimination battle to be registered as a freeminer.

Previously, rules stated that to become one you had to have been born in an area known as the Hundred of St Briavels, have worked underground for more than a year and a day - and you had to be a man.

