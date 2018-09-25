'Mosaic was a huge part of our lives'

Media player
Woodchester Roman Pavement: 'Huge part of our lives'
A world famous replica of the largest Roman mosaic found in Britain could return to its Gloucestershire village home where the original is buried.
The copy of the 4th Century Orpheus pavement - originally found in Woodchester near Stroud - took a decade to make.
When it was sold in 2010 locals feared it was gone for good, but now the buyer no longer has any use for it and is discussing its possible return.
25 Sep 2018
