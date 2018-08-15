Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ambitious 11-year-old kart racer 'likes speed'
Ella Stevens, 11, from Wotton-under-Edge, is a champion kart racer.
She is the reigning BirelART cadet champion and is leading the Privateer's Cup in her first year racing in the Little Green Man series.
15 Aug 2018
