'Every entrance has been blocked'

Video
Badger hunt monitors film sett being 'illegally blocked'
Hunt monitors have filmed a badger sett in Wiltshire that they claim was blocked illegally.
Cirencester Illegal Hunt Watch says it has reported at least 20 such incidents to police between January and March this year.
02 Aug 2018
