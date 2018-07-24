Media player
Beavers return to Forest of Dean after 400 year absence
A pair of beavers has been released in the Forest of Dean.
It is the first time in about 400 years that the species has lived in the area.
The two adults were moved into an enclosure near Lydbrook, in an attempt to prevent flooding by improving biodiversity and building dams and ponds.
24 Jul 2018
