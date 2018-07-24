Beavers moving into the Forest of Dean for the first time in 400 years
A pair of beavers is being released into the Forest of Dean.

The two adults are being moved into a 6.5 hectare (16 acre) enclosure, near Lydbrook, to set up home.

It is hoped they will help prevent flooding in the area by improving biodiversity and building dams and ponds.

