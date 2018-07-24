Media player
Forest of Dean beavers 'will help reduce flood risk'
A pair of beavers is being released into the Forest of Dean.
The two adults are being moved into a 6.5 hectare (16 acre) enclosure, near Lydbrook, to set up home.
It is hoped they will help prevent flooding in the area by improving biodiversity and building dams and ponds.
24 Jul 2018
