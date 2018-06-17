Football tournament held in cathedral

Media player
Football tournament held inside Gloucester Cathedral
A football tournament has been held inside Gloucester Cathedral.
The competition for youngsters was aimed at celebrating the World Cup, and showing children and young people "the Church is relevant".
17 Jun 2018
