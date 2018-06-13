The Good Quads turn 70
The world's first surviving quadruplets to be born by caesarean section have celebrated their 70th birthday.

The Good sisters made front page news in 1948 when they returned home to Westerleigh, South Gloucestershire, from Southmead Hospital.

Two of them have since moved to Chipping Sodbury, one lives in Salisbury and one died after a brain haemorrhage in 1984.

