Wearing fur 'same as wearing a swastika' says Stroud MP
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wearing fur 'same as wearing swastika' says Stroud MP David Drew

Stroud's Labour MP, David Drew, has said that wearing fur is “the same as wearing a swastika”.

Mr Drew made the comparison during a parliamentary debate on the fur trade at Westminster Hall on Monday.

He has since apologised after members of the Jewish business community said they were offended by his remarks.

  • 07 Jun 2018