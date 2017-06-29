Sleepy councillors defend nodding off

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gloucestershire councillors sleeping during meeting
Councillors in Gloucestershire were spotted falling asleep during one of their most important meetings in recent years.
The county council ordered an independent review of children's services on Wednesday after "serious and widespread failures" were found.
Four councillors were spotted nodding off — including the deputy leader.
They blamed medication and long hours, but insisted they were able to perform their duties. They have faced calls to resign.
-
29 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-40451898/gloucestershire-councillors-sleeping-during-meetingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window