Huge waterfall of poppies created by GCHQ staff
A 10m (32ft) high waterfall of poppies has been created by intelligence agency staff at GCHQ's base in Cheltenham.
More then 9,000 poppies were knitted, sewn and crocheted by staff, to mark the launch of the Royal British Legion's Gloucestershire Poppy Appeal.
Covering 30 sq m (323 sq ft) and weighing 40kg (88lbs) it took staff 300 hours to sew the Poppyfall together.
Robert Hannigan, director GCHQ, said: "It's a symbol of unique commitments by individuals and team effort."
28 Oct 2016
