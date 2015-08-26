Kevin Brady
Man from Gloucester in River Severn charity swim bid

A man is planning to spend three weeks swimming the entire length of the River Severn for charity.

Endurance swimmer Kevin Brady from Gloucester is hoping to cover the 220 mile (350 km) river, which is the longest in England and has the second biggest tidal range in the world.

The BBC's Scott Ellis went to meet Mr Brady during training ahead of the challenge on 23 September.

