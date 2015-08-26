Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man from Gloucester in River Severn charity swim bid
A man is planning to spend three weeks swimming the entire length of the River Severn for charity.
Endurance swimmer Kevin Brady from Gloucester is hoping to cover the 220 mile (350 km) river, which is the longest in England and has the second biggest tidal range in the world.
The BBC's Scott Ellis went to meet Mr Brady during training ahead of the challenge on 23 September.
-
26 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-34056644/man-from-gloucester-in-river-severn-charity-swim-bidRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window