FW Harvey
War poet, FW Harvey, play opens in Cheltenham

A play based on an undiscovered novel by the Gloucestershire war poet FW Harvey, has opened in Cheltenham.

"Will Harvey's War" is based on a manuscript found amongst his belongings by the poet's granddaughter.

Steve Knibbs reports.

  • 01 Aug 2014
