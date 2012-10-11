Cheltenham Racecourse
Cheltenham Racecourse's new boss on venue's future

The new man in charge at Cheltenham Racecourse, Ian Renton, has said his top priority is maintaining the "quality of the racing" at the venue.

As regional director, he will also be responsible for three other courses but said his main focus would be Cheltenham.

Mr Renton, who started his job this week, took over from Edward Gillespie, who stepped aside after 32 years at the course.

