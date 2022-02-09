Police have released video of a child abuser being questioned by officers during their investigation.

Jay Lang, 24, of Canvey Island, Essex, targeted at least 26 boys aged between 11 and 16, posing as a teenage girl on social media to extract indecent images before blackmailing them.

In the footage, which Essex Police described as being "the moment he realised he wasn't getting away with what he had done" Lang denied the allegations and told officers to "keep digging" as they questioned him about indecent pictures on his phone.

He was jailed at Basildon Crown Court for 21 years.