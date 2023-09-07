Education secretary Gillian Keegan said unsafe concrete in schools would be sorted and praised local politicians as she left a meeting with them.

Essex is the county with the highest number of schools in the country to have used potentially weak concrete known as Raac.

Ms Keegan visited the Anglo European School in Ingatestone, where the material was discovered earlier this year.

As she left County Hall in Chelmsford, she praised local MPs and Essex County Council for doing a "fantastic job" and replied "yes" when asked if the Raac situation would be sorted out.