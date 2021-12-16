A cricketer whose video of him starting out in the sport as a six-year-old went viral is celebrating his first senior season at his county club.

Charlie Allison signed for Essex in July, the club he grew up supporting, and played his first senior game on 1 August.

A video of him batting in the nets 12 years ago was watched thousands of times online.

He said: "I remember it quite well. I was six and I didn't know what I was doing, to be honest. I just stood in front of the camera and played a few shots."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830