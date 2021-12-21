Ferry passengers have been treated to a close encounter with a curious and friendly seal who swam alongside the boat.

The moment was captured on camera by Jake Hancock, who was travelling between Burnham-on-Crouch and Wallasea Island in Essex.

Burnham Ferry owner Michelle Philips said: "It is becoming a very common occurrence. This particular seal tends to be with us nearly every day now."

She believed it could be a seal rescued by a marina resident as a baby last year and released after recovering at an animal sanctuary.

