The final lifeboat launch from a town's pier after more than 100 years was captured on video.

An all-weather Tamar-class craft has been moved from the seafront at Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex to Titchmarsh Marina about 1.5 miles (2.5km) away.

Walton and Frinton's lifeboat left for its new home at about 18:45 BST on Monday after a short delay while it responded to a yacht in difficulty.

Senior crew member Dale Steggles told BBC Essex: "It was a poignant moment for the station. The community has been very supportive and it's been a challenging time for us to maintain the current service."