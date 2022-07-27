A pet dog, captured and carried away from its home during a burglary, was recorded by a security camera.

Essex Police released footage of the incident, which happened at a house in Catmere End, Saffron Walden, at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

The 16-month old Dachshund, called Twiglet, is heard barking and tries to escape before being caught by a man who had smashed a patio door to get inside.

Det Insp Jamie Stirland said: "This burglary has been incredibly distressing for the victims.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us and assist with this investigation. I am also directly appealing to the man in this video, asking him to return Twiglet safely."