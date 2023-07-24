Tourists arriving back in the UK from Rhodes and Corfu have described what it was like to be evacuated as wildfires sweep across the Greek islands.

Holidaymakers have fled from their hotels to emergency shelters, while others have been able to board flights home.

Eileen Johnson-Hendon landed at Stansted Airport on Monday and said: "Two buses arrived and it was a scramble.

"There were women, children, screaming their lungs out. It was just horrific."