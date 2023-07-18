A boy has been moved to tears following a nomination for a BBC award for his dedication towards helping his school.

George, 9, who goes to a school in Essex, is a finalist for the Green award in the BBC Essex Make A Difference Awards, having beaten thousands of others to make the shortlist.

The award is for an individual or group of people who help to make where we live more environmentally friendly and better for nature.

"It's the first time I've ever cried in happiness," he said.

The award ceremony takes place in September.