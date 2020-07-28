CCTV has captured the moment two pedestrians ignored a closed level crossing and walked on to tracks seconds before a train sped past.

The footage shows the pair climbing over fencing to avoid the locked gates at Elsenham in Essex in April 2023.

Network Rail said there had been 20 accidental fatalities at level crossings in the UK since April 2019 and 42 near-misses in the East of England so far this year.

To mark International Level Crossing Awareness Day, the organisation warned people never to take risks on the railway.