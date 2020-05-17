Staff at Colchester Zoo have been reflecting on the attraction's past and future as they mark its 60th anniversary.

It was known as Stanway Hall Zoo Park when it launched on 2 June 1963 with a small collection of animals.

The site has grown since then, now housing about 160 species and taking part in conservation programmes.

In April it announced plans to rebuild much of the zoo and become a charitable trust, known as Colchester Zoological Society, from January 2025.