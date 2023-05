A couple have won compensation after a herd of water buffaloes escaped from a farm and wrecked their new swimming pool.

CCTV captured the moment the animals fells through the pool cover and into the water, causing £25,000 of damage.

The farmer managed to rescue them unharmed after the incident at the home in Wivenhoe, near Colchester, Essex in July.

An NFU Mutual spokesperson confirmed the claim had been "settled and paid".