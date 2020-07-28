An explosion and smoke was captured by CCTV as a lorry hit overhead electricity lines at a railway crossing.

Train company c2c posted the footage on Twitter and said it happened this week between Stanford-le-Hope and Pitsea in Essex, causing disruption to services.

It said: "Please take care around level crossings and railways. If you drive a vehicle check you know the height restrictions."

