Actor Lenny Rush said he was still in shock after winning a TV Bafta at the age of 14.

The boy from Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex won the award for Best Male Comedy Performance at Sunday's ceremony for his role in the BBC show Am I Being Unreasonable?, starring Daisy May Cooper.

He has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDC) - a rare condition that results in short stature and skeletal anomalies - and used a mobility scooter to attend the awards.

He said: "It was crazy. I'm still in shock, to be honest. I still can't believe it."