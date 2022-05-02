Towie star Gemma Collins said people need to be more open about the subject of women's incontinence.

She is fronting a campaign aimed at helping women overcome any embarrassment they might have talking about it.

She said: "It's a taboo subject. It's really said to know that women are stopping doing their activities because of leaks."

The NHS describes the unintentional passing of urine as a common problem, thought to affect millions of people in the UK and advises anyone experiencing symptoms to see their GP.