The Liberal Democrats have reacted to gains for their party that led to the Conservatives losing control of Brentwood Borough Council.

It was the first leadership change to be declared in England in this year's local elections.

The Lib Dem leader on Brentwood Council David Kendall said: "Oh, fantastic result for the Liberal Democrats in one of the safest Tory seats in the country. It's a time for change and we're delighted."

Brentwood Conservative MP Alex Burghart said the result was a "shame" because "we've got some very good, very hard working people on the council".