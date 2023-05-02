Two men were filmed robbing a Co-op store by a customer who says she "couldn't believe what she was seeing".

Nikki Pegrum said she was "in shock" when the men barged into the shop in High Street, Stanford-le-Hope, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

She got her phone out and captured them behind the counter "just ransacking" the shop.

Essex Police said officers were looking for two men and called for anyone with information to come forward.